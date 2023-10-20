Rupee strengthens on easing dollar demand, coupon payments. The News/File

KARACHIThe rupee strengthened on Thursday, recovering most of its losses from the previous two sessions, as dollar demand from importers and debt payments eased.

The rupee closed at 278.81 per dollar in the interbank market, up 0.53 percent or 1.47 rupees from Wednesday's close of 280.29, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the open market, the rupee gained one rupee to 280 per dollar, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

"The demand for dollars to cover imports and other payments has declined, which helps the rupee regain ground," said a currency dealer in Karachi. The rupee had fallen sharply on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the government made coupon/interest payments on its dollar-denominated Eurobond that matures in April 2024. Some importers also bought dollars in a panic, creating a sudden spike in demand.

The rupee is the best-performing currency in Asia this month, appreciating 3% against the dollar, although it has reversed its upward trend in the last two trading sessions. The currency hit a record low of 307 per dollar on Sept. 5, but recovered quickly after authorities cracked down on illegal foreign exchange trading in the grey and black markets the next day. Since then, the rupee has gained 10 percent in the interbank market against the dollar.

Analysts said the rupee's daily movement is driven by supply and demand for dollars in the market, and that 275-285 is a reasonable range for the currency given the country's low foreign exchange reserves, high inflation, and moderate current account deficit. Traders are watching whether the currency will continue to rise, undergo a correction, or consolidate at its current levels.

They said he market's ample dollar liquidity, which resulted from large dollar sales by exporters and a lack of importers, meant that the rupee needed adjustment, so a halt to its ongoing advance was generally expected.