SBP forex reserves rise by $67m to $7.7bn. AFP/File

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $67 million to $7.714 billion in the week ending October 13, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

However, the country’s total reserves dropped by $117 million to $12.913 billion, with reserves held by commercial banks dropping by $185 million to $5.199 billion.

The SBP’s reserves are enough to cover around two months of import payments. Although the SBP did not provide a reason for the rise in reserves, analysts conjectured that the central bank had purchased dollars from the currency market due to an increase in dollar supply in the context of the rupee’s continuous appreciation against the US dollar.

The daily dollar depreciation has forced exporters to sell their holdings. These factors have resulted in increased inflows in the interbank market.

In addition, the reduction of the significant currency rate differential between the interbank market and the grey market amid the crackdown on the currency smugglers, hoarders, and hawala/hundi operators has improved remittances. This has encouraged a majority of Pakistani expats to send money home using legal channels.

FDI goes up 15pc

Inflows in the form of foreign direct investment (FDI) also increased by 15 percent to $402.3 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, SBP data showed on Thursday. In September, FDI stood at $172.6 million. That compared with $112 million in the same month last year.

The SBP data showed investment inflows from Hong Kong rose to $91.3 million in July-September FY2024 from $39.3 million a year earlier. China, which has the highest share in Pakistan’s total FDI, invested $126.3 million in Pakistan, compared with $145.3 million invested last year.

Oil and gas exploration sector investment rose to $65 million in July-September FY2024 from $16 million a year earlier.

Inflows into the financial sector from foreign investors stood at $44.2 million in July-September FY2024, compared with $55 million in the same months of the last fiscal year.

During the first three months of this fiscal year, FDI investments in the power sector stood at $199.7 million. That compared with $209.5 million in the corresponding period of the last year. The country’s remittances also recorded a 5 percent month-on-month increase, standing at $2.2 billion in September.

Although Pakistan’s trade gap has narrowed due to a decrease in imports, the country’s foreign exchange reserves are still thin. For this fiscal year, the country requires approximately $26 billion in external financing; nevertheless, an internal evaluation reveals that Eurobonds and foreign commercial loans will account for at least $4.5 billion of the financing gap.

The country’s trade deficit fell 42 percent year-on-year to $5.3 billion in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year.

SBP’s Governor Jameel Ahmad informed the key foreign investors on the side-lines of the IMF and World Bank meetings in Morocco last week that the country’s foreign exchange buffers are improving with both build-up in reserves and reduction in forward foreign exchange liabilities.

He explained that since January 2023, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves improved from a low of $3.1 billion to $7.6 billion as of end-September 2023. The reserves build-up was largely supported by non-debt-creating inflows amid favourable market conditions.

He said that the SBP’s forward foreign exchange liabilities have declined and the forward book target of $4.2 billion for end-September 2023 agreed with the IMF has already been met by a wide margin.

The SBP is also very comfortably placed to meet the other end-September IMF targets, including Net International Reserves (NIR) and Net Domestic Assets (NDA), he added.

The IMF is expected to review the country’s $3 billion ongoing loan programme next month. Pakistan secured $1.2 billion from the IMF in July and is expecting an additional $700 million upon the completion of the first review and release of the second tranche by December this year.