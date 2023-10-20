Current account deficit shrinks to $8m in Sept

The State Bank of Pakistan building in Karachi. The SBP website

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit narrowed to $8 million in September, a 98 percent drop from a year earlier, as remittances from overseas workers and lower imports boosted the country's external balance, the central bank data showed on Thursday

The country ran a deficit of $360 million in September 2022. In September of this year, the current account deficit decreased by 95 percent on a month-on-month basis. The shortfall was $164 million in August.

Despite the nominal deficit reported by the country, analysts had predicted a surplus in the current account balance. “The improvement (in CAD) has come mainly due to higher remittances and lower imports,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“The remittances are expected to increase further in October as the gap between open market and interbank has been addressed,” Rauf added. “We expect the CAD to remain low and might turn into a surplus in October.”

The country’s trade deficit fell 46.85 percent to $1.518 billion in September from $2.856 billion a year earlier. According to the SBP’s data, Pakistan’s total imports fell 19 percent year-on-year to $4 billion in September. The imports dropped by 7 percent on a monthly basis.

With a 2 percent increase to $2.474 billion in September from $2.437 billion in September of last year, total exports indicated a little improvement. September's exports increased by 2 percent on a month-on-month basis.

Remittances rose to $2.2 billion in September from $2.5 billion in the previous month. These inflows saw a 11 percent increase over the same month last year. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, the nation recorded a $947 million current account deficit, which is 58 percent less than it was a year earlier.

The governor of the SBP informed the global investors last week about the shock-absorbing role of the market-determined exchange rate and the support from multilateral and bilateral lenders in addressing the external sector challenges.

The current account deficit reduced to 0.7 percent of GDP in FY23 from 4.7 percent in FY22. The earlier administrative measures that had contributed towards the lowering of CAD last year, are now withdrawn. Nonetheless, the ongoing stabilization measures and flexible exchange rate are expected to keep the CAD within the range of 0.5-1.5 percent of GDP in FY24, according to the SBP’s governor.