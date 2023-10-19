IHC bars ECP from finalising proceedings against Fawad. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan from finalising the proceedings against former information minister Fawad Chaudhry with regard to the contempt of ECP case.

The interim order came on an intra-court appeal filed by Fawad Chaudhry against the ECP proceedings. His counsel, Faisal Chaudhry, argued that no accused could be proceeded against on two forums on the same charges as doing so was a violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner.

He submitted that the petitioner was implicated in politically motivated cases, and if this practice was allowed, then the government would implicate its opponents in such cases. He contended that the single bench ignored the important question of the law, and requested the court to restrain the ECP from finalising the proceedings till outcome of the appeal.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz issued notices to the ECP and restrained it from finalising the proceedings against Chaudhry.