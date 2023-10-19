LHC hears Khawar Manika post-arrest bail plea

Lahore High Court (LHC) building can be seen. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notice to the respondents on the post-arrest bail plea of Khawar Manika besides seeking reply. Khawar Manika’s plea came up for hearing before LHC single bench led by Justice Baqir Najfi on Wednesday.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 14 after hearing the arguments of counsel for petitioner.

Khawar Manika has filed bail plea in anti-corruption case. Khawar Manika is facing the charges of occupying land of a graveyard.