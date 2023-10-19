Alvi condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the brutal Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people, including women and children.
The President expressed his deep shock over the tragic loss of innocent lives due to the brutal and inhuman Israeli airstrike, saying that Israel has trampled all international and moral norms by killing thousands of innocent people by bombing a hospital, where patients were seeking emergency treatment.
Israel continues to commit war crimes by indiscriminately targeting civilian populations and health facilities, asserted President Dr Arif Alvi.
He added that the international community must hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and take urgent measures to bring an immediate halt to the Israeli bombardment and the ongoing siege of Gaza.
The President demanded an immediate ceasefire, adding that only a two-state solution with an independent Palestine can solve this festering criminality in the region.
