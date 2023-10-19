Israel’s aggression against Palestine: Religious, political parties urge OIC to take practical measures

This picture shows smoke billowing over the northern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on October 18, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: All political and religious parties of the country have urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) to take practical measures on the situation in Palestine, stating that the countries supporting the Israeli terrorists were also responsible for genocide of the Palestinians.

A joint declaration issued at ‘Palestine Solidarity Conference’ held on Wednesday in the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, stated that the Muslim countries, which established relations with Israel should immediately sever relations with Israel, and announced that the entire Muslim Ummah would observe Friday, October 20 as Palestine Martyrs' Day.

So far, more than 3,500 Palestinians have been martyred, including children, in Israeli bombardment and more than 13,000 Palestinians have been injured.

Leaders of various religious and political parties as well as foreign ambassadors of the Muslim countries also addressed the conference.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the position of Pakistan is clear and “we consider the position of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Iran and Qatar as the representation of the entire Muslim Ummah.”

Israel and its followers want to create a situation in which anarchy spreads within the Muslim countries and misunderstandings arise between Muslim governments and Muslim people, and extremist and terrorist organizations re-emerge in power, he added.

Addressing the conference, Charge' d Affairs of Palestine Embassy in Pakistan, Nader Khamis Al-Turk said, "We only ask the Muslim Ummah to stand with our rightful position. We don't want weapons from Muslim Ummah but simply want from the Islamic world to take courageous stance for the cause of Palestine".

October 7 has buried Israel's terror, arrogance, and pharaohism, said Nader Khmis, adding, “We are grateful for the constant stand of the government, security forces and people of Pakistan on Palestine issue.”

The Joint declaration issued after the ‘Palestine Solidarity Conference’ stated Palestinians cannot be kept as slaves and Pakistan is with the people of Palestine.