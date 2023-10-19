Nawaz’s return would be dawn of economic recovery, prosperity: Rana Sana

Former Interior Minister and PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File

MULTAN: PML-N has termed the return of Chief Nawaz Sharif as a step towards reviving the fragile economy, bringing prosperity back to the country, hoping that the masses would have a sigh of relief after his arrival.

Top PMLN leader senior leader Rana Sanaullah said that October 21 is not just the day of Nawaz Sharif’s return but it would be the dawn of good days for the country and the PMLN will take the country back on track for 2017 when it was de-tracked. He said some of our rivals put question how the economy will recover. “I inform them that Nawaz always pulled the country out of crises and reformed the economy whenever he got power,” he added.

The former interior minister said that Pakistan will become an Asian tiger. “Nawaz Sharif was removed from office through conspiracy in the first term as well. The conspiracy had been hatched against them all the time and the godfather of the past establishment ended the PMLN government.”

He said in 1998, when India made nuclear explosions, the whole nation was afraid and the whole world lined up against Pakistan and its government. But despite all odds Pakistan became the first Islamic nuclear power.

He expressed his deep grief over Israeli bombardment at a hospital in Gaza that martyred 800 patients and condemned the atrocities.

Sanaullah said: “The PMLN workers would make a representative gathering of Pakistan on October 21 where Nawaz Shair would present the economic program to the entire nation. It is their responsibility to make this representative meeting successful. A large number of people of Punjab should represent Pakistan and Punjab.”

We have seen the time when the police were torturing all of us during the PDM's Multan Jalsa. We have seen all such nights when no hope was left. The results of the 2018 elections were changed, regardless of who did it, he said, adding: “We are proud of the leadership of Nawaz and Shahbaz. Motorways are the gifts of Nawaz Sharif. After 2018, we faced a lot of hardships and I was given the title of drug peddler. Today, there is no one to take the name of Imran Khan in South Punjab.”

He said PTI has proved to be a hollow party which kept inflation and poverty alive. He said It should be compared whether the leadership of the People's Party has the capacity to solve the country's problems. Mian Nawaz Sharif is coming to get the country out of these problems. He said that he estimates that a big portion of Minar-e-Pakistan would be covered by South Punjab people.

Former Minister of State Talal Chaudhry said that three divisions of South Punjab will take the battle of success from Central Punjab. Sharif's photos are not as many in Lahore as in DG Khan Division.

Former Federal Minister Abdul Rehman Kanjo said the entire nation has seen hope in the form of Nawaz. History witnessed that whenever the country faced problems, Nawaz took command and proved successful.

The PMLN Multan division information secretary Saad Kanju and others also addressed the occasion.