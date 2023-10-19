Peaceful transfer of power to be ensured: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Musadik Malik and PPP leader Syed Akhunzada Chattan Wednesday separately called on Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi here. During the meetings, views were exchanged on matters of mutual interest, including the upcoming general elections. Solangi said provision of an enabling environment for elections and monitoring the polling process was caretaker government’s fundamental mandate. He said a peaceful transfer of powers was the priority of the interim setup adding that the government will ensure fair, transparent and impartial elections.
