Khadija, 7 others get bail in Askari Tower attack case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah can be seen in this picture released on June 8, 2021. — Facebook/Élan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah in the Askari Tower attack case.

Khadija, a PTI activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is in jail on judicial remand. Ms Shah, through her advocate Sameer Khosa, filed a petition in the LHC, stating that the petitioner had been falsely implicated by the police in the cases. A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Ayla Neelum, announced the reserved judgment after completing the hearing last week. The LHC also granted bail to seven other accused namely Arbaz Khan, Salman Qadri, Usman Sharif, Shehbaz Ali and three others in the Askari Tower and Jinnah House attack cases. Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court on May 9.