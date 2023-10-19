Six killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine. rferl.org/

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine´s Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed at least six people on Wednesday morning, Ukrainian officials said.

Five were killed in a missile strike that hit a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the local governor said, and one in a strike on a town just outside the city of Dnipro, Ukraine´s internal affairs minister Igor Klymenko said.

The Zaporizhzhia region has seen intense shelling throughout the 20-month war. Russian forces seized control of parts of the region, including Europe´s largest nuclear power plant, in the first days after last February´s invasion.