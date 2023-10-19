Six killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine´s Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed at least six people on Wednesday morning, Ukrainian officials said.
Five were killed in a missile strike that hit a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the local governor said, and one in a strike on a town just outside the city of Dnipro, Ukraine´s internal affairs minister Igor Klymenko said.
The Zaporizhzhia region has seen intense shelling throughout the 20-month war. Russian forces seized control of parts of the region, including Europe´s largest nuclear power plant, in the first days after last February´s invasion.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Swedish premier Ulf Kristersson paid tribute to the two Swedes....
The 2023 Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize went to Greece-based Solomon, Forensis, the Guardian and German public...
UK’s British Museum says hundreds of stolen items recovered. RTELONDON: The British Museum in London has recovered...
Drones targeting US, coalition forces shot down in Iraq: official. AFP/FileWASHINGTON: Two attack drones targeting...
Russia moves closer to ditching landmark nuclear treaty. PoliticoMOSCOW: Russian lawmakers on Wednesday voted once...
Hans Kluge, Regional Director, WHO. AFP/FileCOPENHAGEN: Europe must continue to invest in healthcare after the...