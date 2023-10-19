UK’s British Museum says hundreds of stolen items recovered. RTE

LONDON: The British Museum in London has recovered 350 of approximately 2,000 artefacts believed to have been stolen from its collection by an ex-employee, chairman George Osborne said on Wednesday.

The storied museum, one of the UK capital´s biggest tourist draws best known for housing the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon Marbles, first revealed the thefts in August. It has launched an appeal -- including a webpage describing the types of missing items -- urging the public to help recover them.

The museum has also dismissed a staff member suspected of involvement in what Osborne called Wednesday “an inside job”, and alerted police who have interviewed a person but made no arrests.

The museum plans to put the recovered items on display in a previously unplanned exhibition. “We are intending to put on display the objects we have recovered -- there is a lot of public interest in these objects,” Osborne told MPs quizzing him about the thefts.

He said, “350 have now been recovered... so we have the makings of a good exhibition that was not previously planned.” Osborne, a former finance minister under ex-prime minister David Cameron, told lawmakers on parliament´s culture watchdog committee the suspected thief had abused the museum´s trust.

“We were the victims of an inside job by someone, we believe, who over a long period of time was stealing from the museum and the museum put trust in,” he said. “Quite a lot of steps were taken to conceal (thefts)... a lot of records were altered and the like,” he added.

Osborne noted there were “lots of lessons to be learnt” as a result, and had prompted changes, including updating the museum´s whistleblowing code and policy on thefts, as well as tightening up security.