World conflicts, threats ‘strengthen’ Russia-China ties, says Putin. AFP/File

BEIJING: President Vladimir Putin said on a visit to Beijing on Wednesday that the growing number of world conflicts and threats “strengthen” ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Putin´s trip to China came almost 20 months into his Ukraine offensive and as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified.

“All these outside factors are common threats and they strengthen Russian-Chinese cooperation,” Putin said in a rare press conference in Beijing. He added that he has “optimism” for the future of the relationship.

Beijing is a key partner for Moscow, shunned by the West over its Ukraine offensive. Putin and Xi held talks earlier on Wednesday, with the Russian leader being the guest of honour at China´s Belt and Road forum.

Putin told reporters that he had informed the Chinese leader on “the situation that is forming on the Ukrainian track, in quite a detailed way.” Putin said the pair first met with their delegations, before holding “eye to eye” talks alone.

He said Xi had “suggested that we be alone, and we spoke eye to eye. That´s how it was, over a cup of tea.” “We spoke maybe about an hour and a half, maybe two hours.” Xi visited Moscow in March this year.

It is the Russian leader´s first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March.Representatives of 130 countries are in the Chinese capital for the two-day talking shop that wraps up on Wednesday.Earlier, Xi said in a speech to the international delegates that his country rejected “economic coercion” and “bloc confrontation”.

In an apparent reference to China´s rivalry with the United States, Xi said Beijing would not engage in “ideological confrontation, geopolitical games or bloc confrontation”. “We oppose unilateral sanctions, economic coercion, decoupling and delinking,” Xi told delegates.

“Viewing the development of others as a threat and economic interdependence as a risk will not make one´s own life any better or one´s own development any faster,” he said. Instead, Xi said, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would seek to “inject new impetus into the global economy”. He also pledged to inject more than $100 billion of new funding into BRI projects. Putin then took to the stage, hailing the infrastructure initiative as a “success story”.