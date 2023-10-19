UK spy chief warns of terror threat from Middle East conflict

The MI5 director general, Ken McCallum, with the FBI’s director, Christopher Wray, in July. Hamas’s attack on Israel has heightened counter-terror concerns. The Guardian

LONDON: Britain´s domestic MI5 spy agency chief has warned the current conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories increases UK terror risk, singling out Iran as a cause for concern.

The comments by MI5 director general Ken McCallum, reported in UK media on Wednesday, follow terror attacks by suspected Islamist extremists in France and Belgium since renewed violence erupted in the Middle East 11 days ago.

“There clearly is the possibility that profound events in the Middle East will either generate more volume of UK threat and/or change its shape in terms of what is being targeted, in terms of how people are taking inspiration,” McCallum said.

He was speaking to British media at a summit in the United States attended by its intelligence chiefs and counterparts from Canada, Australia and New Zealand. “In the current climate, we and our partners are particularly attuned to the risk that terrorist organisations may choose to strike in a new way, or perhaps that individuals choose to respond often in spontaneous or unpredictable ways,” he added.