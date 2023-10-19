T-bill yields fall

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The SBP website

KARACHI: Treasury bill yields fell across all maturities on Wednesday as investors expected the central bank to keep its policy rate unchanged at 22 percent at its next meeting on Oct. 30, but to start easing monetary policy in the first half of 2024 amid easing inflation pressures and a stable currency.

The government raised Rs1.092 trillion through the auction of T-bills to meet the target of Rs900 billion and maturity of Rs783 billion. “Cutoff yields have seen a reduction of 30-45 bps [basis points] across all three tenors in today’s auction,” reported Arif Habib Limited.

“Notably, this is the first time ever that a substantial amount of PKR 931.3 billion, which is 85% of the total accepted amount, has been raised in a 12-month tenor,” it said.

The yield on three-year paper fell by 30 bps to 22.2000 percent. The yield on six-month paper also dropped by 45 bps to 22.3999 percent and the yield on 12-month T-bill decreased by 44 bps to 22.400 percent.

After pushing the benchmark interest rate 1,500 basis points (bps) higher to combat record-high inflation caused by shocks in energy and food prices, the policymakers have held it at 22 percent since July 2023.

According to information posted on the SBP website, the Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next monetary policy review meeting on October 30. The SBP's last monetary policy review meeting was on September 14.