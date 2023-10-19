Shell Pakistan reports higher profit. shell.com.pk

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) posted a profit after tax of Rs6.45 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from Rs2.86 billion rupees in the same period last year, the company said on Wednesday.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs7/share for the quarter and nine months, and said it received a one-off technical service fee relief from Shell International Petroleum Company. SPL said it added 19 new retail sites and launched a customer feedback program during the period, as part of its focus on business performance, safety of people, and protection of the environment.

The company also unveiled two eco-friendly and sustainable solutions on plastic reusability, by using recycled Shell lubricant bottles to build a plastic infused road in Karachi, and by partnering with a startup to turn plastic waste into building materials for a Shell retail site.

Moreover, SPL worked with local farmers and a rural support program to convert agricultural waste into biochar, a product that can potentially improve soil health and reduce emissions.