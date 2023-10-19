Representational image from Unsplash.

LAHORE: Businesses in Pakistan are passing from first generation to the second or third generation. The business culture has transformed at a very rapid pace during the last three decades. Companies in Pakistan, still lack modern business culture and hiring practices.

Pakistani entrepreneurs would have to come out of the Seth mentality and accept the fact that there are more talented people outside the family that can take their businesses to new heights. Every company that makes an effort to improve the quality of its human capital experiences a distinct, measurable, and meaningful business performance return.

It is in the supreme interest of an enterprise to foster meritocracy and engagement throughout the company, particularly with the top talent of the company. While nurturing talent it should be kept in mind that the leaders should get involved meaningfully and regularly in people development and not just depend on the HR team.

There are certain cultural traits that are universally favoured as every company desires its employees to be ambitious and accountable for their actions. However, these attributes alone do not constitute a high performance culture.

Employees in a manufacturing concern for instance may be motivated and doing a good job, but they may lack the behaviour essential for a company’s strategic needs, such as ensuring on time deliveries. The engagement of the employees with their work could not resolve this problem.

In the current competitive environment, organisations need ambitious and involved employees, who are fully committed to not only their work but also to the strategic goals of the organisation. They should be willing to go an extra mile to achieve organisational goals.

A design company for instance would like its workers to take certain risks in line with the company’s strategy, but risk-taking cannot be permitted in a pharmaceutical manufacturing process. The culture required by each company is a combination of the behaviours required from employees as per company’s growth strategy.

The basic goals of the strategy would decide as to what extent the risk-taking can be allowed. Developing ideas or doing work, transparent or tolerant, solo flight or collaborative work are the behaviours that have to be determined keeping in mind the strategic goals of the company.

Key performance indicators that are used by the organisation for rewards and penalties, accountability and appreciation are crucial to ensure a meaningful change in organisational structure on modern lines. The nature of peer to peer interaction is equally important in this regard. Above all, the values of the company should be fully embedded in the staff.

Companies that manage their talent through strong leadership, outperform those with weaker capabilities; still management experts say that though most of the companies meticulously manage the balance sheet, they rarely manage their talent that is hard to quantify.

Managing talent is quite different from managing corporate finance. This is a field that is still not fully developed and therefore is missing in many corporate entities.

To manage talent, the top executives have to adopt both short and long-term strategy in line with the strategy and aspirations of the company.

There are some companies that are operating on a mix of some talent along with mediocre workers from the past. They can motivate workers to increase their competencies through performance management, and reward systems, besides introducing structured training and development programmes.

There is no place for complacency even for the high performers that need to continually adapt themselves to changing leadership and talent needs. Leadership and talent systems are not only fully embedded in the organisation, but also capable of evolving along with the changing needs of the business.