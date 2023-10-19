Stocks fall on weak rupee, geopolitical risks. The News/File

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by a falling rupee and geopolitical uncertainty related to the conflict in the Middle East, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell by 99.53 points or 0.20 percent to close at 49,431.48 points. The highest index of the day remained at 49,740.98 points while the lowest level was recorded at 49,383.72 points.

“Stocks closed bearish amid slump in global equities and geopolitical uncertainty related to the conflict in the Middle East,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp. "The falling rupee and industrial closures on import restrictions, and surging industrial power tariffs played a catalytic role in the bearish close."

The KSE-30 index also decreased by 47.87 points or 0.28 percent to close at 16,910.24 points. Traded shares dropped by 36 million shares to 332.606 million shares from 368.340 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs8.824 billion from Rs10.404 billion. Market capital dropped to Rs7.242 trillion against Rs7.269 trillion. Out of 347 companies active in the session, 141 closed in green, 185 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Analyst Naveed Nadeem at Topline Securities said there was a session of profit-taking at the stocks as investors chose to cash in on their gains. Furthermore, the rupee experienced a depreciation of 3.25 rupees against the US dollar in interbank session, settling at Rs280.29.

Banks, auto and IT stocks, including, UBL, MEBL, MCB, MTL and SYS, made a positive contribution by adding 92 points. However, HUBC, OGDC, and MLCF collectively lost 88 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Bhanero Tex. XD, which rose by Rs36.50 to Rs959 per share, followed by Premium Tex. XD, which increased by Rs26.85 to Rs404.85 per share. A significant decline was noted in Mehmood Tex., which fell by Rs37.50 to Rs462.50 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which decreased by Rs12.41 to Rs7,300 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said pressure continues to weigh on the market as the benchmark index, having tested 50,000 points recently, has retraced by approximately 600 points from that high.

"Investors should closely monitor the 49,300-point level. A breach of this level could potentially lead to a further decline towards 48,500 points in the near term," it added.

Analyst Muhammad Shuja Qureshi at JS Research said investors are likely to closely observe the geopolitical situation and other news of de-escalation of tension would be taken as positive for the market.

Pak Refinery remained the volume leader with 75.718 million shares which closed higher by 72 paisas to Rs16.87 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 37.461 million shares, which closed lower by 3 paisas to Rs3.08 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Int. Bulk, WorldCall Telecom, Cnergyico PK, Maple Leaf, Hum Network, Pak Elektron, Air Link Commun XD and Dewan Motors. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 91.336 million shares from 65.860 million shares.