Rupee records 1.16pc decline amid payment pressure

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rupee took a dive on Wednesday for the second consecutive session as a combination of government’s debt repayment and dollar demand from importers put pressure on the local unit.

Losing 1.16 percent or Rs3.26, the currency closed at 280.29 against the dollar in the interbank market. In tandem with a decline in the interbank market, the rupee also lost ground in the open market. The currency lost 4 rupees versus the greenback.

The rupee was trading at 281 per dollar for selling, down from 277 in the previous session, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). Despite the drop in the rupee’s value, it is still the best-performing currency in Asia, advancing 3 percent against the dollar so far this month, although it has reversed its upward trend in the last two trading sessions.

The local currency has begun to adjust after increasing substantially since early September and rising to the top of the global currency performance rankings.

“Some correction was due. Plus there’s been the demand for USD due to an uptick in imports as well as Pakistan making a coupon payment on Eurobonds,” said Mustafa Mustansir, the head of research at Taurus Securities.

“With the dollar coming down by almost 10 percent recently it makes sense that traveling may have also spiked,” he added.

CEO of Topline Securities, Muhammad Sohail, stated on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that Pakistan has made six monthly coupon/interest payments on its dollar-denominated Eurobond that matures in April 2024, citing financial sources.

This bond is still trading near 80 cents and will mature in six months, Sohail said. No information is provided regarding the payment amount. A halt to the currency’s continuous appreciation was widely anticipated. Analysts noted that 275-285 is the right level given the country’s low foreign exchange reserves, extremely stubborn inflation, and manageable but persistent current account deficit.

Although strict administrative measures, or “force” as per analysts, were the reason for the rupee’s continuous rise, traders are currently attempting to figure out whether the rupee’s correction is attributable to fundamentals.

On a question about the new developments in the economic fundamentals, which could have led to the rapid depreciation of the rupee in just two days, ECAP General Secretary Zafar Paracha said, “Fundamentally speaking, local fuel and diesel prices have dropped, and after 11 years, large-scale manufacturing was expanded in August. Although it says that some payments put pressure on the rupee, I think the abrupt decrease of 3 rupees in the interbank market was the result of banks’ speculation.”

He claimed that due to the rupee’s continuous rebound, banks were informing the market that the currency would soon begin to weaken on the basis that importers were not buying dollars to meet import obligations, and exporters were selling dollars in big quantities.

The rupee’s recent rebound was steady and gradual, with the value increasing by 1 rupee per day, Paracha said. He said that in the previous month and a half, the exchange companies had given the banks about $500 million, which contributed to the increase in interbank market liquidity. However, these supplies are now expected to decline.

The rupee plummeted to an all-time low of 307 rupees to the US dollar on September 5. But it quickly recovered after the country’s security agencies and financial regulator began to clamp down on illicit foreign exchange trading in the grey and black markets the next day. Since then, the rupee increased by 10.9 percent in the interbank market vs the US dollar.