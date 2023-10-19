Bangladesh face ‘scary’ India with worry over Shakib fitness

Injury concern: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during a practice session in Pune

PUNE: Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha accepts his side will face a "scary" India when they take on the in-form World Cup hosts in Pune on Thursday.

India head into the game looking to extend their perfect record this tournament to four wins out of four. Bangladesh, by contrast, have lost their last two matches after starting the World Cup with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan.

India captain Rohit Sharma has already scored over 200 runs in three matches, with paceman Jasprit Bumrah taking eight wickets at a miserly average of just over 10.

"They (India) have every area covered," Hathurusingha told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday. "They have strike bowlers up front and Bumrah has almost come (back) to his best. "They have good, experienced spinners for the middle overs, their top-order is firing. They are scary."

Bangladesh may have had a faltering start to the World Cup, but they defeated India 2-1 on home soil in a one-day international series last year and enjoyed a six-run success against them during last month´s Asia Cup in Colombo.

"We had success in the recent past against India but it is a different ball-game in the World Cup," insisted Hathurusingha.

"We are hoping to have a complete performance." The former Sri Lanka batsman took heart from the way Afghanistan had already overpowered defending champions England at this World Cup, with non-Test nation the Netherlands defeating South Africa as well.