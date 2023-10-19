Schauffele looks to forget Ryder Cup woes at Zozo Championship

Xander Schauffele was part of the United States team that lost to Europe at the Ryder Cup. AFP

INZAI, Japan: Xander Schauffele said Wednesday that he was “still chasing a win this season” as he attempts to brush off his Ryder Cup disappointment at this week´s Zozo Championship in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist is back in action for the first time since being part of the American team that failed to retain the Ryder Cup following a miserable start in Rome last month.

Schauffele´s American team-mates Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler are also among the field at the US PGA Tour event at Narashino Country Club. Defending champion Keegan Bradley and 2021 winner Hideki Matsuyama return for the 78-man, no-cut event.

Schauffele said he “had a lot of fun despite losing” at the Ryder Cup and turned his attention towards trying to win his first title since July last year. “I played OK at the Ryder Cup, not great,” said Schauffele, ranked number six in the world.

“I stayed in Italy for about five more nights so I had a quick turnaround in Nevada before I came here, but my game´s going pretty good.” The Americans were expected to put up a fierce fight in their bid to win the Ryder Cup on European soil for the first time since 1993.

But Europe swept the opening session for the first time on Friday and never looked back. Schauffele said the United States were “able to make it somewhat interesting” on the final day but admitted they fell far short of expectations.

“It felt like the tournament slipped away really early on,” he said. “Myself and the rest of the other guys wish we could have settled the ship earlier on, just to make it feel like we weren´t coming from behind the whole time.” Morikawa is also looking to bounce back in his first tournament since the Ryder Cup.