Quetta secure convincing victory. x/ TheRealPCBMedia

LAHORE: Quetta secured a convincing victory against Abbottabad at Multan Cricket Stadium on day three of round two of the Super-Four stage of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2023-24.

Abbottabad were bowled out for 106 runs in 43.3 overs, and Quetta chased down the target of 78 runs in 16.5 overs, losing four wickets in the process. Meanwhile, at the Sheikh Khalifa Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad were dismissed for 190 runs in 87.2 overs. In response, Islamabad, in their second innings, mounted a total of 235 for seven in 54 overs.

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad resumed from their overnight score of 15 runs at the loss of one wicket in four overs. They were bowled out for just 106 runs in 43.3 overs. Gohar Faiz grabbed six wickets and Jalat Khan returned with three wickets. Afaq Khan (30, 64b, 2x4s) and Mohammad Ibrahim (22, 52b, 3x4s) were the only notable batters in Abbottabad’s second innings.

Quetta were tasked to chase 78 in the final innings. On the back of Mohammad Ibrahim’s (46, 41b, 7x4s, 1x6) efforts, the side scaled down the target in 16.5 overs. Adil Naz, who got three wickets, was the pick of the bowlers for Abbottabad.

At Sheikh Khalifa Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad began the third day from 112 for four in 54 overs. The side scored 190 runs in 87.2 overs before getting dismissed. Rizwan Mehmood (43, 74b, 6x4s) top-scored for Hyderabad. He was supported by Daniyal Hussain Rajput, who hit 32 from 63 balls, including three boundaries. Shayan Sheikh shone with the ball as he dismissed seven Hyderabad batters in the innings.