Pavard double leads France to win over Scotland. LULMI

LILLE: Defender Benjamin Pavard scored twice and Kylian Mbappe struck from the spot as France came from behind to beat Scotland 4-1 in a friendly in Lille on Tuesday.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes due to increased security measures after two Swedes were shot dead in an attack in Brussels on Monday before a Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden that was later abandoned.

Billy Gilmour gave Scotland a surprise lead in the 11th minute, sweeping sweetly into the far corner after an inexplicable mistake by Eduardo Camavinga. But France, who qualified for Euro 2024 last week like Scotland, hit back five minutes later as Pavard glanced home Antoine Griezmann´s corner at the near post.

Pavard then became the first France player to score two headed goals in the same game since Zinedine Zidane in the 1998 World Cup final, diving to nod in a cross from Mbappe after excellent work by the France captain.

“I felt like I could score tonight,” said Pavard, who left Bayern Munich for Inter Milan in August. “Someone told me ´You´re going to score´ and I got two, so even better.”

Mbappe, whose brace in Friday´s 2-1 win in the Netherlands secured qualification, netted a third for the hosts with a penalty after Liam Cooper was punished for grabbing a fistful of Olivier Giroud´s shirt. Kingsley Coman slammed in a fourth with 20 minutes to play after Griezmann stabbed against the crossbar from point-blank range.