Bowlers take centre stage in Quaid Trophy matches. The News/File

LAHORE: Bowlers took center stage on day three of round seven of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24, with Karachi Whites making a comeback against Lahore Blues, Rawalpindi posting 150 against Multan, Faisalabad responding with 238 after bowling out Lahore Whites for 245, and the day’s play between FATA and Peshawar at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium being called off due to weather conditions.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Karachi Whites, starting the day at 21 for five, faced a challenging situation but managed to add 140 more runs to reach a total of 161 in 42 overs. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed played a pivotal inning, scoring a half-century (51, 70b, 6x4s). Asad Shafiq (46, 73b, 7x4s) and Noman Ali (37 not out, 50b, 7x4s) also contributed.

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir led the Lahore Blues’ bowling attack with four wickets, while Ali Shafiq and Hunain Shah claimed three wickets each.

In response, Lahore Blues posted 148 runs, losing six wickets. Hashim Ibraheem (51, 71b, 8x4s) and Qasim Akram (36 not out, 52b, 5x4s) were the leading run-scorers. Karachi’s Mir Hamza and Noman Ali took two wickets each.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, after a rain-affected second day, Rawalpindi managed to score 150 runs for the loss of two wickets in 43 overs on day three. Opener Zeeshan Malik contributed significantly with a half-century, scoring 56 runs in 80 balls. Umar Amin remained unbeaten with 44 runs from 63 balls. Rawalpindi’s Ali Usman and Mohammad Imran took a wicket each.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Lahore Whites, resuming from their overnight score of 171 for eight, reached a total of 245 in 52.1 overs. Ali Zaryab Asif (51, 69b, 9x4s) and Aamir Jamal (43 not out, 52b, 5x4s, 2x6s) were the key contributors with the bat. Faisalabad’s bowlers, led by Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, and Arshad Iqbal, took three wickets each. In response, Faisalabad scored 238 runs in 59 overs, with Mohammad Huraira making a vital contribution (87, 121b, 13x4s).