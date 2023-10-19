West Indies Women’s A team reaches Lahore

LAHORE: The West Indies Women’s A cricket team landed in Lahore, to compete in a three-match one-day series against Pakistan Women’s A team, followed by a tri-series featuring the Thailand’s Emerging team.
The West Indian team commenced their training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Lahore on Thursday. While the Thailand is expected to arrive in Pakistan on October 28 and will engage in practice sessions until November 2.
Subsequently, from November 3 to 8, the three teams will participate in a T20 tri-series, with each team playing two matches, with the final being on November 8. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to host all the matches. .
Following the West Indies Women’s A team’s departure on November 9, Pakistan and Thailand will face off in a two-match T20 series in Lahore on November 10 and 11.
