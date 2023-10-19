IHC, NAB court moved for Nawaz’s protective bail

Nawaz Sharif on way to KSA.The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif’s petitions seeking protective bail in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.



Two protective bail petitions were filed in the IHC by Nawaz’s legal team to restrain the authorities from arresting him when he returns to the country on October 21. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing on the bail pleas and issued notice to the anti-corruption watchdog, which had filed references against the former prime minister.

PMLN chief’s lawyer Amjad Pervez requested the IHC bench to grant protective bail to his client as he wanted to surrender before the court. At one point during the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said that the Bureau did not have any objections if Nawaz wanted to come back.

At this, Justice Aurangzeb said, “You have no objection to granting protective bail. Tomorrow you will say that the judgment should be struck down. You should ask the NAB chairman and let us decide the appeal today.”

However, the NAB prosecutor said that the chairman was abroad and the accountability watchdog would give its arguments when the appeal is fixed before the court. The hearing was subsequently adjourned till today (Thursday).

The petitions, copies of which are available with The News, were filed by PMLN leader Ataullah Tarar on Nawaz’s behalf. The pleas said that Nawaz was seeking protective bail in order to surrender before the court and “submit to due process of justice and avail remedies permissible under the law”.

They said that Nawaz’s absence before the IHC was neither “intentional nor deliberate or mala fide”, rather he was unable to do so due to “medical advice” and circumstances beyond his control. They said that Nawaz’s health could not improve and medical procedures were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They further said that the relevant health reports were submitted to the Lahore High Court in accordance with its directives. It was noted that the previous federal and Punjab governments, “despite being headed by an arch-rival political party”, never approached the LHC to challenge the veracity of the reports.

The petitions said that due to “unforeseen circumstances beyond human control” and other medical complications, the necessary medical procedure could only be carried out last November. It said that Nawaz had to undergo follow-up examinations in June, adding that the latest medical reports were also submitted to the LHC.

They said that Nawaz was “constrained to limited public exposure and mobility” and could not address any public meeting, adding that he was “bound down to wear [a] mask throughout this time as of today on account of the complicated nature of ailments and compromised position of immunity”.

They further said that Nawaz was patriotic and had “great love and affection for his homeland”. It said, “Any hypothesis of deliberate absconding is not reconcilable with the petitioner’s conduct and track record which is an exemplary one”.

The petitions said that although Nawaz had not fully recovered and was not in an “ideal state of health”, he had decided to come back to Pakistan at a time when the country was faced with the “worst-ever crises of economy and other fronts”. The petition urged the court to grant Nawaz protective bail in the interest of justice.

In another plea, Nawaz claimed that undemocratic forces have targeted him and his family over political vendetta in the past. “Law has been used as a weapon against us after colonial fashion by law enforcement agencies,” he further claimed, adding that he and his family were targeted during a dictator’s rule and governments of political opponents. Nawaz said billions of dollars worth of projects were completed during his tenures as the prime minister.

Cases instituted against him did not sustain, he added. The powerful JIT (joint investigation team) could not present any evidence of kickbacks, corruption and misuse of power. When no evidence was found of corruption, he was ousted on a charge of not receiving a salary, the pleas said. The three-time former prime minister was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases over non-compliance after he went to London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

In Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison, respectively, by an accountability court in 2018. His appeals against the convictions were dismissed by the IHC bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani for non-compliance.

Nawaz’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended in 2019 by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on medical grounds and he was permitted to fly to London to seek treatment, after which he did not return. He was also declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana case and a separate bail petition has also been filed in an accountability court.

The former PM’s three protective bail applications sought the IHC’s direction to stop the authorities from arresting Nawaz from the airport on October 21 to allow him to surrender before the court.

Meanwhile, a plea was filed in the Accountability Court, Islamabad, by Nawaz Sharif for protective bail in the Toshakhana case. It sought the suspension of perpetual arrest warrants for the PMLN Quaid till October 24. It said that the former premier wanted to surrender before the court, so he should be given the opportunity. Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicle case, pending before the Accountability Court.