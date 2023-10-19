Women’s Crisis Centre inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Justice (r) Irshad Qaisar inaugurated a Women’s Crisis Centre here on Wednesday.
The minister, on the occasion, inspected various sections of the social welfare office, which accommodates the centre, and met children with special abilities.The minister was also briefed on ongoing administrative affairs and development works.She was also informed regarding services, registration, relief activities, women’s empowerment and other activities in the premises.
