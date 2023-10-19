SCCI chief asks govt to help business community

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq while speaking with the traders during an annual general meeting of the SCCI on October 18, 2023. — Facebook/Sarhad Chamber Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq on Wednesday urged the government to take solid steps to ease difficulties of the business community by providing them incentives.

He made the demand while speaking at an annual general meeting of the SCCI.The meeting was attended by a leading businessman, Senator Mohsin Aziz, SCCI office-bearers, executive committee, trade leaders, presidents of various bazaar associations and others.

Fuad Ishaq praised shopkeepers, traders and industrialists for steadfastness and resilience and continued trade and economic activities despite unfavorable conditions in the province.

He assured the members of the business community that he would try his best to come up to their expectations and issues would be resolved with strong coordination and mutual cooperation.

The SCCI chief said a comprehensive strategy would be evolved in consultation with traders and industrialists for the resolution of the community problems.He promised to undertake efforts to provide plots to investors/business community in the newly established industrial estates on subsidized rates.

The SCCI said he would make efforts to expedite work on the Expo Centre Project by taking up this matter with relevant authorities at centre and provincial level.He assured a strong coordination would be established with central and provincial governments for amicable resolution of the community issues.

Fuad Ishaq stressed the need for reforms in the taxation system, broadening the tax-net, carrying out industrialisation, due respect for taxpayers, especially harnessing available potentials efficiently and promotion of relations with Afghanistan, Iran and China.

He demanded the government to allow trade with Afghanistan, Iran and China in Pak rupee and granting Most-Favored Nations status to these countries as well.

Fuad Ishaq believed that the agreement with Independent Power Producers had created a crisis-like situation, asking to review this agreement and provide relief to the people and the business community by making a reduction in electricity rates.Businessman Forum leader Ilyas Bilour hoped Fuad Ishaq and his team would play a role in resolution of the business community issues.Shields were distributed among trade leaders in recognition of their services to the community.