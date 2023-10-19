Blood donations collected for thalassemia patients

A representational image of a healthcare person setting up a syringe to get the blood from a donor. — Unsplash/File

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps to collect blood donations for children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

The camps were held in Government Polytechnic College, Bara in Khyber district, Government Polytechnic Institute in Yakkaghund in Mohmand tribal district and Life Care and Medical Sciences College, said a press release on Wednesday.

Many students and staff members of the colleges donated blood for patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders. The administration staff of the respective educational institutions extended full cooperation in holding the blood donation camps and assured more support as well. The blood was screened after collection.

Meanwhile, Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the students and staff members for the blood donations for the children suffering from thalassemia and other diseases.

He said that people from all walks of life had always played a vital role in donating blood for the poor and needy patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders. He said that it was the exemplary spirit of people that had kept the hope of many families of patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders alive.