Moot stresses collaborative efforts for Halal standards

Haripur University can be seen in this picture. — Haripur University website

HARIPUR: The first two-day international conference on Halal standardization concluded here on Wednesday. The conference was organized in collaboration with Haripur University, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development Company and Hattar Industrialists Association.

The concluding session was hosted by Haripur University Vice-Chancellor Professor Shafiqur Rehman and Hattar Industrialist Association President Malik Ashiq Awan. The chief guest was Pakistan Science Foundation Chairman Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig. The conference was attended by Pakistani and international stakeholders. It covered not only halal foods but also other halal-related sectors, including pharmaceuticals, tourism and other departments.

Akhtar Bogio, the DG of Pakistan Halal Authority, Director Yasmin Khanum from Pakistan Quality Standard Control Authority, Director Research Dr Mirza Habib Ali from Pakistan Science Foundation, Gomal University, Poonch University, English Biscuits, Mashmoom International, Latif Ghee Mills were present on the occasion.

The international participants included Secretary General Ehsan of SMIIC Turkey, Mahmoud Tatari, Chief of Halal Control Germany, Abdul Qayyum from HFFIA Netherlands, International Academy of Islamic Management, Vice President of Malaysia Prof. Dr. Farida Hassan, etc.

Halal standardization at regional and global levels and the implementation of these standards were discussed in the light of Holy Quran and Sunnah. Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig participated in the closing session of the conference.

Dr Baig offered full support from Pakistan Science Foundation for Halal standardization with various suggestions in local and international context. At the end of the conference, Haripur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Shafiqur Rahman described the conference as an excellent example of collaboration between industry, academia, government and regulators.He offered the services of the faculty and laboratories of Haripur University to the industry and described such joint conferences as the need of the hour.