PMLN concerned over poor law and order

BARA: The office-bearers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Wednesday expressed concern over the worsening law and order in Bara and asked the police to stop harassing the people.

Speaking at a press conference, PMLN provincial vice-president Zahir Shah Afridi, alleged that a police party from the Pishtakhara Police Station led by a DSP arrested Mohammad Khan along with his friends in a raid on Ring Road Peshawar on October 12.

He said that Mohammad Khan was chairman of the neighbourhood and was present at a car showroom when he was arrested. Zahir Shah alleged that the DSP in question demanded bribes from Mohammad Khan and his friends for their release. The PMLN leader demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The office-bearers asked the KP inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take notice of the incident, saying that the Peshawar Police were harassing the business community for demanding bribes.