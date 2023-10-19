Action against street criminals: Cops, snatchers clash at 6 places in Peshawar

Police officers can be seen during a visit to a Faqiabad Division in Peshawar on October 9, 2023. — X/@PeshawarCCPO

PESHAWAR: Street criminals clashed with the police at six places within a few hours after the capital city police decided to go after robbers and snatchers that have created serious law and order in the provincial capital in recent months.

Officials said the cops encountered snatchers at six places within 24 hours after the police set up more checkpoints to improve law and order. “One snatcher was killed and another was injured in Gulbahar late Tuesday night after they opened fire on the police party. Another snatcher was wounded and arrested after he opened fire on the police party in University Town,” said the spokesman for the capital city police.

The official added that one snatcher was wounded and two others were held after an encounter in Yakatoot while one was held in wounded condition in Phandu. Besides, another robber was wounded and held in Bhanamari after he fired shots on the police party. Shots were fired on the Ababeel Squad in Tehkal but no arrest or casualty was reported.

On Tuesday, the police force was directed to go after street criminals and register all the cases when any victim approached a police station. A meeting of all the divisional and sub-divisional police officers was held with Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi in the chair. The cops were directed to adopt aggressive policing against the street criminals, keep a check on all those released from jail and compile data of the criminals as well as ice sellers and addicts.

There were reports that innumerable gangs of street criminals got strengthened in the last couple of years to a great extent and were openly challenging the writ of the state in almost all parts of Peshawar.

The police officers and juniors were mostly busy discouraging registration of the large number of cases happening daily. After innumerable complaints, the SSP circulated a cellular number for registering complaints if a police station refused lodging FIR in case of snatching, theft or any other street crime.

In recent years, the residents of Peshawar find it hard to come out of homes in many towns due to fear of being robbed, injured or killed by street criminals. Many even started carrying weapons for safety but the cops instead of finding a solution to the problem lodged cases against such civilians when any weapon is recovered during the daily search operations and snap checking.

There were reports that hardly a few percent of the cases were being registered at the police stations while in a majority of the incidents, cops avoid lodging FIRs by dodging the complainants. Even if someone approached a senior, the police station staff registered a mere daily diary.