CDA auctions seven plots for Rs10.29 billion

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been able to auction seven plots for Rs10.293 on the first two days of the four-day open auction of commercial and residential plots in progress at Jinnah Convention Centre here.
On the second day of the auction, the auction committee accepted Rs1.240 billion highest bid for a commercial plot on the northern strip of E-11 measuring 1066.66 billion. A commercial plot measuring 355.55 square yards in sector G-6/1 was auctioned for Rs0.602 billion while a plot of size 1111.11 square yards reserved for the hostel received the highest bid of Rs0.706 billion.
In total, the auction committee offered eight plots for auction on the second day on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the auction committee accepted the total highest bids to the tune of Rs7.743 billion for four commercial plots in Blue Area, I-8 Markaz, and G-11 Markaz.
