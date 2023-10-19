Indoor surveillance needed to check spread of dengue

An Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which transmits the Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue and Yellow Fever viruses can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

Islamabad: Indoor surveillance is needed the most at the time to check further spread of dengue fever because after a significant fall in mercury in this region of the country, the mosquitoes including ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever may move to inside homes and offices in search of relatively warmer places to rest and bite.

According to many health experts, in the existing weather conditions, individuals need to perform indoor residual spraying (IRS) to avoid dengue fever. The temperature has already started falling in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to which the mosquitoes may become unable to bite and feed on humans outside homes particularly in the evening, at night and early in the morning.

It is important that the mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’ is a dawn-and-dusk-biter and mostly people stay inside homes until dawn. Experts believe that the recent fall in temperature would not affect mosquitoes’ biting ability inside homes and offices as the indoor environment remains warmer enough for mosquitoes to bite and feed on humans at least till the end of November.

The epidemiological findings on the basis of trend of dengue fever spread during the last 10 years or so in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi show an expected decline in the number of cases of dengue fever after a sharp fall in temperature but according to experts, indoor surveillance would still be a must. Experts say that mos­quitoes need to mount and grip human skin to bite and feed and for the purpose, they need significant strength. The fall in temperature to a specific level weakens the mosquitoes’ joints making them unable to mount and feed.

After the fall in temperature, the mosquitoes move to warmer places like veranda, kitchens and bedrooms for feed and survival. To avoid further spread of dengue fever, it is time to make public aware of the fact that the fall in temperature observed recently has already caused mosquitoes to move to relatively warmer places inside houses and offices. The mosquitoes including dengue fever vectors would move from corridors and dormitories to the bedrooms, kitchens and bath rooms and in corners behind the curtains or furniture to rest and bite. Studies reveal that mosquitoes can resist a slight drop in temperature and would be able to survive in indoor places after further fall in temperature. Experts say that it is a must for individuals to eliminate mosquitoes’ breeding sites inside homes at the time to avoid dengue fever spread in future.