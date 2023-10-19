PMA condemns genocide of Palestinians

LAHORE: Expressing grave concern over Israel's war crimes against humanity, PMA Lahore said that this is due to non-compliance with the resolutions of the United Nations.
In an emergency meeting on Wednesday, presided over by President Prof Dr M Ashraf Nizami, PMA said the eleven days of the siege of Gaza has given birth to a human tragedy. The number of martyrs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory has exceeded 3,500, including more than 1,000 children and women. More than 500 doctors and patients have also been martyred in the Israeli bombing of Al-Khail hospital in Gaza, it said.
PMA strongly condemned the genocide of Palestinians and called upon the United Nations to immediately end the Israeli siege of Gaza and play its active role in bringing about a ceasefire. Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Khan, Dr Iram Shahzad, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain Aslam, Dr M Sadiq, Dr Nader Khan and a large number of executive members attended the meeting.
