Negligent officers to be removed, says IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab held an open court in the Central Police Office to listen the problems of the citizens. IGP said that the officers who showed irresponsibility in solving the problems of the citizens would be removed from the post. He also met the families of police employees in the open courtroom. He directed the branch heads concerned to take immediate action on the requests submitted by the families. Meanwhile, IG approved Rs5 lakh for the treatment of two injured personnel, Rs4 lakh was given to Lahore police official Muhammad Rehan for treatment and Rs1 lakh was given to injured constable Shahid Bashir for treatment. The cases of the treatment of injured constable Muhammad Tahir and Muhammad Shahid were forwarded to medical financial assistance committee for funds approval.
223 road accidents in 24 hours
The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 975 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. The statistics showed that 223 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 231 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and at third Multan with 67 road accidents and 64 victims.
Four people died whereas 1,018 were injured in these road accidents. Out of these, 490 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (72%) road accidents. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 510 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians, and 373 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.
The details further revealed that 1,022 victims were affected by road accidents including 838 males and 184 females. The age group of the victims showed that 120 were under 18 years of age, 557 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 345 victims were reported above 40 years of age.
