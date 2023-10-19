Governor seeks students’ role in country’s progress

Punjab Governor / Chancellor Punjab University Muhammad Balighur Rehman while delivering a speech on September 30, 2023. — Facebook/The Governor of Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor / Chancellor Punjab University Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the role of youth is important for the development of Pakistan and the youth should play their full role in taking the country towards a knowledge economy. Youth is our most precious asset and imparting them education is the best investment, he added.

He was addressing the Prime Minister Laptops Distribution ceremony Phase-III at Al Raazi Hall here Wednesday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, Information Technology Director General Prof Dr Kamran Abid, Director-in-charge of Higher Education Commission Lahore Chaudhry Ghafoor Ahmed, representatives of Punjab Higher Education Commission, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Balighur Rehman said that there is a need to develop skills among the youth. He said that the future of humanity and Pakistan is connected with merit, balance and transparency. In the modern era, the digital divide is increasing and those who have access to technology are moving ahead and those who don't have access are left behind, he added.

Pakistan's software exports are increasing and the world is fan of Pakistani software engineers’ gaming products. He said that Pakistan is moving fast among e-lancing countries, which is a welcoming thing. It is a matter of pleasure that laptops are being distributed on merit without any political and religious affiliation. He dispelled the impression on social media that laptops were being distributed to the youth to win them.

He said that during the PMLN governments, when the laptop scheme was launched, only merit was given the first priority. He said that educated people make decisions based on logic and facts and our educated youth should also vote for the party they like best. He said that a disappointed nation can never progress and we must identify the elements that are spreading disappointment. He said that we have to get the nation out of disappointments for which positive aspects have to be highlighted. Some elements wanted to harm country and nation. He said that respect for each other's opinion is necessary to make the society beautiful. He said that teachers have to take steps for character building of students. He said that accusations were made against us that the commission was being made out of the hospitals we built, then why didn't the same people build hospitals during their time? He said that from 2018 to 2022, the heaviest loans in the history of Pakistan were taken and people were told about inflation by accepting IMF conditions. He said that in the last year of their government, an attempt was made to default Pakistan by halting the prices of petroleum products. He said that if the Shehbaz government had not taken timely measures, the dollar and inflation would not have come under anyone's control. He said that the world is paying tribute to us for the teaching of the Holy Quran in schools and laptops; our next goal is to ensure Quran education in private schools as well, while the translation of the Quran will be taught from the sixth to the 12th grade. He said that during 2018 to 2022, the number of out-of-school children increased as a result of poor policy and unfortunately Pakistan had become number 1 country on this issue.

He said that the higher education budget was increased from Rs34 billion in 2013 to Rs120 billion in 2018 during the PMLN regime. He said that the ranking of Transparency International is an indicator that corruption has increased in the country under whose government.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Khalid Mehmood said that on the instructions of the governor, Punjab University was working according to merit and law. He said that 3,600 students got laptops in Punjab University. Later, governor distributed laptops among 26 students in the ceremony.