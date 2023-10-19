Punjab govt expedites crackdown on smugglers of Iranian oil

A vendor waits for customers to buy petrol from his roadside setup in Lahore on January 14, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has expedited its crackdown on the elements involved in the smuggling of Iranian oil.

The spokesman in a statement on Wednesday said that the law enforcement institutions and intelligence agencies by launching a crackdown have confiscated 157 vehicles involved in smuggling of Iranian oil in Dera Ghazi Khan and 84 FIRs have been registered. Around 112 persons have been arrested and 680,270 litre Iranian oil has been confiscated. Around 131 vehicles have been impounded in District Dera Ghazi Khan, while 83 FIRs have been registered and 111 accused have been arrested.

Two vehicles have been impounded in District Rajanpur while one FIR has been registered and one accused has been apprehended. Around 24 vehicles have been impounded in District Muzaffargarh.