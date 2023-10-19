CITY PULSE

An aerial view of the commercial district of Pakistan's port city of Karachi. — AFP/File

The Lost River and the Rising Sea

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of documents, words and visuals from the edge of Cholistan by Sadia Salim. Titled ‘The Lost River and the Rising Sea’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.

Monochrome Dialogues

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Jabbar, Abid Ansari, Fahad Saleem, Habiba Safder, Khushbakht Islam, Qasim Bugti, Saeed Lakho, Yaruk Mehmood, Zameer Hussain and Zantiana Iqbal. Titled ‘Monochrome Dialogues’, the show will run at the gallery until October 20. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

The Penwith Portfolio

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring a remarkable selection of original prints by 12 renowned British modernists: Robert Adams, Alan Davie, Merlyn Evans, Duncan Grant, Barbara Hepworth, Peter Lanyon, Bernard Leach, FE McWilliam, Henry Moore, Ben Nicholson, John Piper and Micheal Rothenstein. Titled ‘The Penwith Portfolio’, the show will run at the gallery until October 28. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Homegrown

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Alishba Memon, Amna Qamar, Axel Lucas, Bilal Ahmed, Fatima Jawed and Schajya Siddiqui. Titled ‘Homegrown’, the show will run at the gallery until October 26. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.