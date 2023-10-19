Two brothers held after teenage maid found dead

A police line can be seen in this picture. — Unsplash/File

A teenage maid was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in the Aziz Bhatti neighbourhood, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

The victim, identified as a 16-year-old domestic worker had been employed in a bungalow located in Block-13C, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Police reported that the girl met an untimely demise that raised concerns. The teenager was found unconscious andrushed to a hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where she, unfortunately, passed away during the course of her treatment.

On the day of the incident, she had gone to work as usual, but upon her return, the homeowners left her in a semi-unconscious state inside a car at her residence. Witnessing her critical condition, the family swiftly transported her to a private hospital. Doctors assessed her condition as grave and advised transferring her to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Despite efforts, the maid succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday evening.

Family members of the victim alleged that the owners of the bungalow were absent on the day of the incident, with only their young sons present in the house. They claim that these individuals subjected her to torture and poison, ultimately leading to her tragic death. The family made an appeal to the government for justice, urging that the perpetrators be brought to account under the law.

Lady police surgeon Dr Samia confirmed that a postmortem report had been conducted, and a more accurate understanding of the situation would be possible after the examination report's release.

SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur, the chief of District East Police, mentioned that due to the sensitivity of the situation, the authorities have detained two individuals, Ali and Aneel, who are brothers, pending the final medical report to confirm the cause of her death. Further investigations into this tragic incident are underway.