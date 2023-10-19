SHC orders status quo on ACE chairman’s transfer notification

The Sindh High Court (SHC) building can be seen in this picture. — SHC website

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered status quo on notification with regard to the transfer of the chairman of the anti-corruption establishment and enquiries till further orders.

The interim order came on a petition filed by ACE Chairman Usman Ghani against his frequent transfers from the post. The petitioner’s counsel said that the chief secretary issued a notification of the transfer of the petitioner on October 16, 2023, despite the fact that he was appointed as chairman of enquiries and ACE on December 30, 2022.

The counsel said that in pursuance of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s letter of August 15, reshuffling of administrative officers such as commissioners, DPOs, SDPOs, ADCs and assistant commissioners can be made in order to ensure free, fair and impartial general elections to the national and provincial assemblies.

He submitted that the post of the ACE chairman was not an administrative post and did not cover the ECP’s direction; besides, the ECP could only issue such directions for reshuffle or transfers and postings in case the election schedule is announced.

He said that presently no election schedule was announced by the ECP; therefore, the impugned notification with regard to the transfer of the petitioner is illegal. He said the petitioner has been also subjected to frequent transfers and postings, and requested the court to provide protection to the tenure of the petitioner in terms of the Supreme Court judgment.

Regarding a query of the court with regard to the maintainability of the petition, the counsel said the petitioner has been subjected to frequent transfers and postings; therefore, the bar under Article 212 of the Constitution does not attract in the instant case.

A division bench, headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the chief secretary and others and called their comments by October 26.

The court in the meantime ordered status quo in respect of the notification with regard to the transfer of the ACE chairman till the next date of the hearing. It further directed the petitioner’s counsel to also satisfy it about the maintainability of the petition with the help of the case law if any on the subject controversy.