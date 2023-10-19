 
Harm alert

By News Desk
October 19, 2023

This refers to an interesting advertisement captioned 'Join Hands To Mitigate Smog Together' by LDA/ Government of the Punjab published on October 15. Under the mentioned do’s and don’ts, the last item “Never use substandard fuel that is harmful for the environment” should be directed towards the oil supplying companies. How can the user determine the quality of the fuel?

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore