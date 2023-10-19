Lopsided equality

The most peculiar and unfortunate fact in Pakistan is to deny gender inequality. Pakistani women do not get the same chances as men. The Demographic and Health Survey 2017-18 shows that only 3.0 per cent of surveyed women between the ages of 15 and 49 years in Pakistan own a house; the same number for men is 72 per cent. This stark gender imbalance can be seen across most socio-economic sectors within the county, including income, wealth, politics, education and many more.

Statistics present a gloomy picture of Pakistani women. Adult female literacy was estimated at 46 per cent in 2019 and the same stands at 69 per cent for men. Within the realm of politics, male voter turnout in the 2018 general elections exceeded female voter turnout by around 9.1 per cent. Pakistan needs to provide equal opportunities to men and women for prosperity and economic growth.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib