Thursday October 19, 2023
Women leaders

By News Desk
October 19, 2023

The province of Sindh is facing the worst socioeconomic, educational and health crises. Despite the lofty claims of successive rulers, Sindh's rural women remain underrepresented in their official roles. Women are critical problem solvers. Just afford them rightful leadership places and official roles at the national and provincial levels.

Tasleem Naz Abro

Islamabad