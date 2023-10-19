Marijuana economy

Pakistan has an agriculture economy so any improvement in agriculture production can benefit many Pakistanis. A chemical called 'CBD' is extracted from the hemp plant. A few years ago, the use of CBD had become so popular in the US that it had to be imported, as local production could not keep up with the demand. The Indian government quickly launched hemp plantations and production of CBD, helping create a new export to the US which was worth more than 700$ million per year. In Pakistan, the government was slow and in 2019 allowed hemp plantation on a small scale. This helped Pakistan earn some exports, but the government failed to set up CBD extraction plants and missed out on the high-value export of the chemical. The main reason for this delay was unnecessary blockage from the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) which opposed the licensing of CBD extraction. This despite the fact that CBD and hemp are not included in the International Drug Control List and are not considered illegal or illicit in the world and in Pakistan. Other countries like Turkey, China, Italy etc have also started CBD manufacturing and exporting to the US and now the demand and price of the chemical has reduced. For Pakistan this was a missed opportunity as the hemp plant could have been grown in the poorest of regions with only rainwater.

Luckily, another opportunity has come around as another chemical called THC which is extracted from the marijuana plant has gained traction in the US after it was also removed from the International Drug Control List by the UN. There is high demand for the chemical and it can be exported at high price to the US. The marijuana plant already grows in the wild in Pakistan. Its production can easily be enhanced by importing high quality seeds and allowing farmers to plant them. The government of Pakistan has to make a choice. Either allow the marijuana crops and THC extraction in Pakistan to help thousands of poor Pakistani farmers earn high income and the government earn millions in taxes and also get millions of dollars in export income. Or let the ANF block these benefits for everyone once again.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar