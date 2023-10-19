Football first

Pakistan's players celebrate their win over Cambodia at the Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad. — AFP/File

In much-needed good news, Pakistan’s first-ever victory in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier has the potential of ushering in a new era for football in this country. After languishing on the sidelines for years as mere punching bags for their rivals, the Pakistanis have finally made their presence felt on the international stage when they edged higher ranked Cambodia 1-0 on Tuesday at the Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad to record a historic triumph. Harun Hamid struck in the 67th minute of the game to take Pakistan into the second round of World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in history. Earlier in the first leg of the home-and-away contest, Pakistan had managed to hold Cambodia to a 0-0 draw in their own backyard in Phnom Penh. The Pakistani players were in action for the first time on home soil since 2015, where a strong crowd at the stadium erupted with pure joy, fully aware of the huge significance of the result.

Pakistan will now be featuring in the second round of the World Cup preliminaries alongside Asian powerhouse Saudi Arabia Tajikistan and Jordan starting next month. The Pakistanis, who are ranked 197th in international rankings began as underdogs against 177th-ranked Cambodia primarily because of an abysmal record – a 13-game losing spree spanning over five years. However, the last-minute appointment of Englishman Stephen Constantine as team coach seemed to have worked wonders for Pakistan. Constantine, who has also coached India and helped them qualify for the Asian Cup, had predicted that “people will see a different Pakistan” soon after taking over and he wasn’t wrong. The Pakistani footballers played with a lot of cohesion and purpose as they stunned the Cambodians in a famous win. It is important that Pakistan football capitalizes on this morale-boosting victory.

A long-drawn power struggle has hampered the progress of football in Pakistan but things need to change. The Pakistan Football Federation has been suspended twice by FIFA in the last six years due to political interference and the sport is currently being run by a FIFA-led Normalisation Committee (NC). Pakistan football needs to put its house in order if it wants the national team to continue with more success on the field. The country’s football fans have long dreamt of their team featuring in the World Cup Finals. That goal is still a long way to go but as they say “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”. That first step has been taken by our national players with an elusive win. It’s time that we build on it.