Maryam explains Nawaz vision for economy

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday said that economic stability of the country was a must to end inflation and poverty.

While addressing the special session of FPCCI “Charter of Economy” here at the FPCCI Regional Office, she said that along with Charter of Economy, ‘Charter of Pakistan’ was necessary so that no matter which government comes, policies should not be changed.

“If suitable policies are not made, investment will not come. Who will invest at an interest rate of up to 24 percent?” she stated and added that for investment, it was necessary to close eyes for two or three years and no one should be asked where the money came from. She claimed that this was the case in all developing countries.

Maryam added that there was a lot of talent in the IT sector in the country and Pakistan should have a Silicon Valley and IT hubs. Maryam Nawaz further said the FBR discourages the ability of people, and the business community was also suffering from fear because of NAB.

First, people have to be able to earn money, then tax was to be collected.

She informed the business community about the vision of party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the economic recovery of Pakistan. She said Nawaz’s agenda was to restore the debt-driven economy and free the people from inflation.

Maryam Nawaz claimed the PMLN followed the policies of economic liberalisation, privatisation and deregulation and Nawaz Sharif, after his return, will redefine the economy and rebuild institutions.

The PMLN chief organiser further said the party will reform the bureaucracy and FBR and remove the concerns of the business community by ending NAB’s “revenge”. She claimed that from the 1990s to 2013 to 2018, Pakistan’s economy and people’s lives improved during each term of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

She said the arrival of Nawaz means business, industry and commerce will be revived. Entrepreneurs, industrialists and traders will give privileges to the community, and the private sector, not the government, will do business.

Further elaborating PMLN’s economic vision, she said ease of doing business will be created and small businesses will be encouraged. She further claimed that neighbouring countries benefited from Nawaz’s economic reforms and developed them by following them.

Nawaz completed the IMF programme in 2016, ran the economy and did not allow inflation, she claimed and said the only IMF programme in the history of Pakistan to be completed was done by the PMLN supremo. In the shortest coalition government of 16 months, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from bankruptcy, she said, adding, the future PMLN government will give relief to all classes, including youth, women, workers, farmers, industrialists and businessmen. The youth and women will be given economic and educational opportunities, laptops, skills and resources for business. FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that loss-making institutions should be privatised and industrialisation should be promoted in the country. He said steps should be taken to reduce energy prices. He added that the interest rate in the country was very high due to which it was not possible to establish new industries. The current leadership of FPCCI was actively collaborating with various government levels and agencies to address business and industry challenges and seek policy recommendations.