Tusk says opposition ready to take power ‘any time’. NFP

WARSAW: Poland´s pro-EU opposition which won a majority in Sunday´s elections is ready to take power at “any time”, the leader of the biggest opposition party Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

“The winning democratic parties are in constant contact and are ready to take on the responsibility of governing the country at any time,” Tusk said on X, formerly Twitter. He called on President Andrzej Duda, who has to nominate a prime minister based on the election results, to take “rapid and energetic decisions”.

Duda has a maximum of 30 days to call the newly-elected parliament and name his chosen candidate to lead the next government. The ruling populist Law and Justice (PiS) party won the most votes in the election but has little chance of forming a governing coalition.

Opposition parties are asking Duda to nominate them right away as they can form a coalition that would command a majority in parliament. The Polish electoral commission on Tuesday confirmed the victory of the pro-EU opposition in the elections. PiS won 194 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament while pro-EU parties won 248 seats combined.

The far-right Confederation, seen as a potential government ally for PiS, only won 18 seats. The opposition also won a majority in the upper house of parliament, with 66 out of 100 seats.