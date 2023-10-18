Republican-led US House rejects Trump ally for speaker

US Representative Jim Jordan (C), R-OH, speaks to the press as he leaves after a Republican party caucus meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 16, 2023 Homes News Here

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers rejected hard-line conservative Jim Jordan´s bid for speaker of the House of Representatives in the first round of voting on Tuesday, entrenching a stalemate that has paralyzed Washington for two weeks.

The lower chamber of Congress has been at a standstill since Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by his own party on October 3 -- unable to pass legislation to address a looming government shutdown or war in the Middle East. Jordan, who is chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee and is backed by scandal-engulfed Donald Trump, was defeated by 20 Republicans who joined every Democrat to deny him the gavel. Jordan, who has voiced confidence that he can get the majority required to secure the speakership, will get another opportunity in a second round of voting however, and his allies expect him to prevail eventually.

“I would encourage people not to be surprised if it takes a few rounds,” fellow Republican Austin Scott told Fox News. “I mean, every speaker over the last several years has had a few people from their party that didn´t support them on the first round.” House Republicans have a razor-thin majority, meaning that Jordan will likely be able to lose only three or four colleagues at most in each round of voting, with Jeffries poised to receive the full Democratic endorsement every time.