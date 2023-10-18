Republican-led US House rejects Trump ally for speaker

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers rejected hard-line conservative Jim Jordan´s bid for speaker of the House of Representatives in the first round of voting on Tuesday, entrenching a stalemate that has paralyzed Washington for two weeks.
The lower chamber of Congress has been at a standstill since Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by his own party on October 3 -- unable to pass legislation to address a looming government shutdown or war in the Middle East. Jordan, who is chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee and is backed by scandal-engulfed Donald Trump, was defeated by 20 Republicans who joined every Democrat to deny him the gavel. Jordan, who has voiced confidence that he can get the majority required to secure the speakership, will get another opportunity in a second round of voting however, and his allies expect him to prevail eventually.
“I would encourage people not to be surprised if it takes a few rounds,” fellow Republican Austin Scott told Fox News. “I mean, every speaker over the last several years has had a few people from their party that didn´t support them on the first round.” House Republicans have a razor-thin majority, meaning that Jordan will likely be able to lose only three or four colleagues at most in each round of voting, with Jeffries poised to receive the full Democratic endorsement every time.
Tusk says opposition ready to take power ‘any time’. NFPWARSAW: Poland´s pro-EU opposition which won a majority...
Refugees load a truck in Goris, Armenia, Sept. 26, 2023, before leaving to the capital Yerevan. A continuous stream of...
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf reacts after delivering a speech on stage during the Scottish National Party ...
Five killed in Thai floods. GutzyBANGKOK: Five people were killed in floods in Thailand´s north this week, with...
The Iranian flag can be seen in this picture. — AFP/FileTEHRAN: Iran has banned the teaching of all foreign...
CO2 pollution expected to hit new record in 2023: researchers. phys.orgPARIS: Global emissions of planet-heating...