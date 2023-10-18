Consistency of policies. Mint

LAHORE: Consistency of policies have a salutary impact on the economy. Take for instance the consistency of policies on petroleum product rates pursued by the government after PTI government ouster.

We import petroleum products that are our largest import item. Petroleum products play an important role in the economy that includes agriculture, industry and the services sector. Prices of petroleum products must be determined by their price in the past fortnight in the global markets, plus the revenue that we target from these products in our annual budget.

Past practices in this regard have been inconsistent. There were times when petroleum prices declined appreciably, but its actual impact was not passed on to the consumers. A slight decrease was announced or even put on hold to shore up revenues. Our competing economies passed on the full benefit to the consumers. It resulted in higher costs for our agriculture and industry compared with our rival economies.

Then there were times when petroleum prices hit the roof and in most of those times the impact of full increase was not passed on. The government first sacrificed its revenues and in some cases subsidised the rates when revenue cushion was not available.

This resulted in loss of revenues that are always short in Pakistan. Subsidies always prove counterproductive and make the economy inefficient. Economy flourishes when prudent decisions are taken on ground realities. If industries are allowed to operate without crutches, they make efforts to improve their efficiencies.

This time around, the rates of petroleum product are based on generating Rs60 per litre revenue from petrol and Rs50 per litre from diesel. When the caretaker government assumed power, Pakistan was collecting lower levies on these products.

Fortnightly review of the petroleum products happened two days after the interim government took charge. Prices registered a hefty increase, and the government followed it up with another massive increase a fortnight later.

In the meantime, the Pakistani rupee was on a depreciation spree and the government passed on the depreciation impact and any increase in global rates every fortnight. Then in September the downslide in rupee was arrested due to prudent action against money changers and speculators. The government started passing on the benefit to the consumers maintaining its budgeted levies on petrol and diesel.

First major decline was announced on October 1 and as the crude oil rates also declined appreciably the second massive decline was announced on October 15. The government went by the book and it did not try to gain benefit beyond its budgeted mandate. This will give confidence to the consumers and industry.

Going forward, the oil rates are shaky going up and down because of war in the Middle East. The rupee however is on a constant recovery path.

It is expected that from October 16 to October 31, the rupee would appreciate by another 16 rupees against the dollar. That would give the government a cushion against any increase in global crude oil rates. But we must remain consistent on determining petroleum rates.

We have also seen that consistent pressure on the financial sector has appreciably reduced the flight of dollars. This pressure must further increase to plug the remaining avenues of dollar outflows. And these policies must be continued in the next democratic setup.